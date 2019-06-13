Amici Ask High Court To Hear ADA Suit Over Website Access

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Public interest and business groups urged the U.S. Supreme Court Monday to take up and overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that found Domino Pizza LLC's website and mobile app don't accommodate the disabled, arguing that the ruling goes too far and rewrites the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. In five separate amicus briefs, seven groups — the Washington Legal Foundation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Cato Institute, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Restaurant Law Center, the Retail Litigation Center and the National Retail Federation — said there is currently a split among the circuit courts regarding whether a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS