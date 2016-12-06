Music Rights Co., Radio Group Call Each Other Off Key

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A music rights organization and a radio station group have filed battling briefs each asking a California federal judge to nix the other's claims in their consolidated antitrust dispute. Global Music Rights LLC, the first new performing rights organization, or PRO, in decades, wants to duck monopolization claims based on its demands for higher musical works licensing fees. Radio Music License Committee Inc., in turn, wants to duck GMR’s accusations that the committee is rallying its 10,000 radio station members and their 3,000 radio group owners to boycott the nascent PRO to reduce rates. The two parties had been fighting on different...

