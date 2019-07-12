LA Rams Seek To Confirm $14M Arbitration Win Over St. Louis

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Rams have asked a Missouri federal court to sign off on an arbitration award that will allow them to take control of a nearly $13 million training facility in their jilted former host city of St. Louis in 2024. An arbitration panel sided with the Rams in April, finding the team is entitled to exercise an option to buy back the 27-acre facility for one dollar. Adding insult to injury, the panel then forced the Gateway City to pay for nearly $700,000 worth of the Rams' attorney fees and costs. In a suit filed Friday, the Rams asked...

