J&J Hid Painful Mesh Problems, Calif. Says At Trial's Start

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon hid the possible painful, lifelong complications of using its surgical mesh devices from the day they were launched, California said during opening statements in the first trial on a state attorney general’s claims that J&J falsely marketed its mesh. During the first day of the bench trial, California Deputy Attorney General Jinsook Ohta told San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon that J&J and Ethicon lied to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of two lines of mesh products: Tension-free Vaginal Tape or TVT, launched in 1998 to treat stress urinary incontinence, and...

