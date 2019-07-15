Feds Say Tribal Immunity No Bar Against Criminal Charges

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the Third Circuit on Friday that another court’s recent ruling on tribal immunity to civil suits didn’t help an attorney and businessman sentenced to jail on criminal charges for helping provide loans with illegally high interest rates through tribe-owned companies. Wheeler Neff, who was convicted in 2017 on Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges in connection with a scheme to aid lenders to dodge Pennsylvania usury law, told the circuit court in a July 9 letter that a Fourth Circuit ruling backed his argument that the district court judge in his case wrongly told the jury...

