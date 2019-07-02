Epstein Accusers Appear At Bail Hearing, Ask He Be Jailed

Law360, New York (July 15, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The government sparred with sex-trafficking suspect Jeffrey Epstein at a bail hearing on Monday, decrying his "offensive" arguments it said minimized the charges — arguments punctuated by pleas to jail him from two women who say Epstein had victimized them. Epstein, a registered sex offender who is charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly sexually abusing underage girls, should be jailed pending trial, the government said, pointing to a pretrial report that recommended detaining the infamous financier, arguing that he remained dangerous and a flight risk. Government counsel Alex Rossmiller revealed that investigators had found "piles of cash, dozens of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS