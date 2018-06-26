3rd Circ. Revives Free Speech Challenge To Pa. Billboard Rule

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday strengthened an advertising company's case against the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, reviving a claim that its regulation of roadside billboards can't survive the scrutiny required by the First Amendment. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel agreed with Adams Outdoor Advertising that a Pennsylvania federal judge was wrong to nix its scrutiny claims in a case alleging that PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards restricts speech by prohibiting billboard advertisements within 500 feet of a ramp on either side of a highway under the Pennsylvania Outdoor Advertising Control Act of 1971's interstate prohibition. The panel found that a...

