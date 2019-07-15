GAO Says EPA Skirting Advisory Board Selection Rules

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to ensure that nominees for its advisory committees met ethics requirements and skipped a key step in vetting members of two important science committees, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a Monday report. According to the GAO report, while the EPA mostly complied with its established protocol for picking members of its 22 advisory committees, it failed to properly document staff members' rationale for choosing 20 committee members on the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee. "EPA also did not consistently ensure that members appointed as special government employees — who...

