Facebook Promises US Lawmakers Libra Will Be Regulated

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook executive David Marcus said the social media juggernaut will cooperate with relevant authorities when it comes to regulating the planned cryptocurrency Libra, according to written testimony provided to U.S. lawmakers ahead of a hearing this week. Marcus, who is in charge of the Libra project at Facebook, provided prepared remarks ahead of an appearance Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee. In his testimony, the Facebook executive appeared to push back against concerns that the Libra’s launch would flout regulatory authorities. “I expect that this will be the broadest, most extensive and most careful prelaunch oversight by regulators and central banks...

