Judge Sour On Class Bid In See's Candies Break Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A California state judge declined to certify a proposed class action accusing chocolatier See’s Candies of effectively denying workers their meal and rest breaks by making them run stores solo, saying it’s too hard to tell whether the employees actually worked alone. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maren Nelson denied Debbie Salazar’s motion for class certification in an order issued Friday and posted Monday. Judge Nelson said Salazar fell short on the “commonality” prong of showing that her suit is fit for class action because her theory requires the court to make too many “individualized inquiries” about whether See’s policies cost...

