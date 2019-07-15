Raytheon To Build $110M Cybersecurity Center In Middle East

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Co. scored a nearly $110 million contract to build a cybersecurity operations center for an unnamed country in the Middle East or North Africa, the defense contractor said Monday. While keeping the identity of its client country undercover, Raytheon said its services were in "growing demand from countries around the world as they confront today's dynamic cyber threats." As part of the contract, Raytheon said it'll assess the client's current vulnerabilities and build cybersecurity response centers with operational support, intrusion detection, incident response and other features to help the country ward off cyber threats to its defense systems. The contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS