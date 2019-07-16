New Boston-Area Casino Cheating At Blackjack, Suit Claims

Law360, Boston (July 16, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT) -- The recently opened Encore Boston Harbor is cheating at blackjack by not paying winners what it should, "stealing" $85,000 from gamblers each day and $30 million per year, according to a putative class action filed Monday in Middlesex Superior Court. According to the suit, filed by New York resident Richard Schuster, the weeks-old casino uses a “six-to-five” blackjack variation — meaning a player who is dealt an ace and a face card and bets $50 is paid $60 — but uses rules reserved for “three-to-two” payouts, which are more favorable to the house. Put simply, the casino is using both rules and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS