Former Insys Execs Want Sentencing Delayed Until 2020

Law360, Boston (July 16, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A group of former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid asked a federal judge Monday to delay sentencing them until January, since she delayed sentencing two others who pled guilty and are still cooperating with the government. Insys founder John Kapoor and four other former executives, Michael Gurry, Joe Rowan, Sunrise Lee and Rich Simon, are scheduled to be sentenced in September after a Massachusetts jury found them guilty of a racketeering conspiracy to bribe doctors to write more prescriptions and higher doses of Insys' expensive fentanyl spray, Subsys. But after U.S. District Judge...

