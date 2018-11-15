Blink-182 Manager Beats Worker's Concert Injury Claims

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A security guard who was partially blinded in a mosh pit at a Blink-182 concert in Ohio as a result of alleged negligence can't sue the band's management company because it did not control the venue or the performance, an Ohio federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi on Monday granted a motion to dismiss claims against James Grant Group Ltd. and a related entity, AM LV PR LLC, in a suit accusing the companies, concert promoter and venue operator Live Nation Worldwide Inc., and the members of Blink-182 of causing Kevin Darago to lose vision in one eye....

