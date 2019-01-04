NY Tribe Tells 2nd Circ. It Has Immunity In Foreclosure Row

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Indian Nation urged the Second Circuit on Monday to affirm a lower court's finding that tribal immunity protects it in a dispute with a New York county over the collection of property taxes on land owned by the tribe. The nation said U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa got it right when he determined that sovereign immunity protected the tribe from Seneca County’s attempt to impose and collect property taxes and foreclose on tribe-owned properties. The county was wrong to claim that tribal immunity did not apply to the dispute, the tribe said. Sovereign immunity should be viewed as the “baseline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS