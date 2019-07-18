Sports Betting Case Tests Theory Of Retroactive Damages

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey horse racetrack operator is trying to recoup from professional sports leagues some $150 million in revenue it claims to have lost while leading the successful fight to overturn the federal ban on sports betting, a case that experts say could become a model for applying damages on the basis of a change in the law. The New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Trade Association — which operates the Monmouth Park racetrack, now home to a sportsbook operated by William Hill — joined the state of New Jersey in successfully challenging the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS