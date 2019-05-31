Duane Morris Wants Out Of Suit Over Debt Collection Tactics

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has urged a Florida federal court to toss a proposed class action that alleges it violates federal and Florida consumer protection laws through the language it uses in collection letters for mortgage debt, arguing it complied with the law in the example cited in the case. Because named plaintiff Patricia A. Klein contacted the firm on the same day she received an initial communication, disputing the debt and urging Duane Morris to verify it, the firm was no longer required by the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to notify her of those rights within five days, according...

