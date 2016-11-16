Insurer Off The Hook In Conn. Stadium Bond Fight

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday threw out counterclaims by a construction company in an insurer’s lawsuit seeking repayment for failures related to a baseball stadium building project and others, saying the builder is attempting to hold the insurance company to contract terms that do not exist. U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant dismissed the third amended counterclaim of Centerplan Construction Co. LLC and its affiliates, siding with Arch Insurance Co. in finding the insurer has no contractual obligation to Centerplan under the terms of payment and performance bonds issued in relation to a minor league baseball stadium in Hartford....

