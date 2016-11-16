Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Off The Hook In Conn. Stadium Bond Fight

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday threw out counterclaims by a construction company in an insurer’s lawsuit seeking repayment for failures related to a baseball stadium building project and others, saying the builder is attempting to hold the insurance company to contract terms that do not exist.

U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant dismissed the third amended counterclaim of Centerplan Construction Co. LLC and its affiliates, siding with Arch Insurance Co. in finding the insurer has no contractual obligation to Centerplan under the terms of payment and performance bonds issued in relation to a minor league baseball stadium in Hartford....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Connecticut

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 16, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®