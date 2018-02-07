'In The Heights' Actress Wants Deal OK'd With Virgin Film Co.

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Broadway actress on Monday asked a California federal judge to sign off on a nearly $200,000 deal to resolve claims film company Virgin Produced used a rap she created without her permission in an airline safety video that went viral. Noemi Del Rio, who played a role in the Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights," said Virgin Produced LLC, Virgin Produced 2.0 LLC and Studio 35k LLC — owned by Virgin America Inc. before it merged with Alaska Air Group Inc. in 2016 — have agreed to pay $199,000 to resolve her claims that they used her rap in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS