Ref Can't Sue Radio Station Over Fans' Threats, 6th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky radio station is urging the Sixth Circuit not to revive a suit by an NCAA referee accusing on-air hosts of inciting threats against him for his officiating in a playoff game, saying the broadcasters tried to discourage listeners from going after the ref and that the hosts' speech is protected by the First Amendment.

In a 54-page brief filed Monday, Kentucky Sports Radio LLC and hosts Matthew Jones and Drew Franklin called John Higgins’ suit “nothing more than an attempt to stifle protected speech,” adding that he has not taken to task any of the other news outlets that...

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

April 22, 2019

