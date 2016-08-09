MIT Defends Management Of 401(k) Plan In ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to toss an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the school of mismanaging its retirement plan, saying the "undisputed record" demonstrated the school had acted reasonably when making decisions about the plan. In its motion for summary judgment Monday, MIT said plan participants wrongly contended that the school breached its duty of prudence by including too many options in the plan's so-called Investment Window. Not only did the participants fail to consider the Investment Window's role in the plan as a whole, but their theory had already been...

