Activist Seeks To Revive Google Mass Privacy Suit In UK

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 4:39 PM BST) -- The former head of a consumer rights group told an appeals court Tuesday that millions of iPhone users suffered enough harm when Google allegedly unlawfully monitored their web browsing that his multibillion pound privacy suit against the tech giant should be revived. Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of consumer rights group Which?, pushed to reinstate his suit against Google Inc. on behalf of 4.4 million U.K. residents who claim that the company bypassed default iPhone privacy settings to place tracking cookies on Apple Inc.'s Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012. Hugh Tomlinson QC, representing Lloyd, told the Court...

