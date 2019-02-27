Brooklyn Nets Aim To End Case Over Notorious B.I.G. Jerseys

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Brooklyn Nets want out of a lawsuit that claims the NBA team violated trademark law by creating a special line of jerseys inspired by the late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. and his favorite brand of sweaters. In a Monday filing, the Nets asked a federal judge to dismiss a case filed in February by Coogi — the company behind the colorful sweaters popularized by the rapper in the 1990s — over the multi-colored "Brooklyn Camo" uniforms the team unveiled last fall. Coogi's lawsuit, the team warned the judge, is "clumsily" seeking exclusive rights to "any multi-colored article of clothing."...

