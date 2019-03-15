Don't Toss Card Shuffler Antitrust Suit, Gaming Co. Urges

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A gaming technology company claiming Scientific Games Corp. illegally monopolizes the automatic shuffler market urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to find its lawsuit timely, saying it didn't realize its injury until a Chicago jury's recent $105 million verdict over similar claims. Taiwan Fulgent Enterprise Co. Ltd. and its distributor, the TCS John Huxley Group, told U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey that the clock on its antitrust claim against Scientific Games didn't start when Scientific Games sued it for patent infringement in 2009 and 2012. At the time, it had no idea about its rival's "elaborate fraud," it said....

