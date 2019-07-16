NJ Tax Stop: Private, For-Profit Property May Be Tax-Exempt

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- In what may turn out to be a watershed moment for real property tax exemption jurisprudence in New Jersey, the Appellate Division, in Gourmet Dining LLC v. Union Township, recently held that property located on the campus of Kean University (a state-owned institution of higher education), but utilized and occupied, in part, by a for-profit restaurant, is nonetheless still entitled to a tax exemption because its use amounts to an exempt “public use” pursuant to Section 54:4-3.3 of the New Jersey statutory code.[1] While petition for certification to the New Jersey Supreme Court is currently pending, the Appellate Division decision is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS