7 Automakers Sued Over Alleged Air Bag Defect In 12M Cars

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Seven automakers, including Kia and Hyundai, and an air bag systems supplier knew for years about a defect in the air bag deployment systems of more than 12 million cars but failed to warn customers of the danger, a group of car owners allege in a California federal lawsuit. In a 45-page proposed class action filed Monday, Ryan Baldwin and six other car owners accuse the companies of hiding the defect since 2011, putting their profits ahead of customer safety. The suit names Kia Motors America Inc., Hyundai Motor America, FCA US LLC, Mitsubishi Motors America Inc., American Honda Motor Co....

