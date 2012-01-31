Pa. Atty Appointed To Oversee Handling Of NFL Fraud Probe

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement on Monday appointed a Philadelphia-based criminal defense attorney to serve as a new special master to protect the rights of participants in an investigation launched in December into potential fraudulent settlement claims. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody appointed Susan M. Lin, a partner at Kairys Rudovsky Messing Feinberg & Lin, to serve "as special master to advise the court regarding the protection of participants' rights in the investigative process." The move comes after Judge Brody in December granted the NFL's request for an investigator to dig into allegations that doctors and players were...

