4th Circ. Tosses Uber Driver’s Challenge To $1.4M FLSA Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday tossed a driver's challenge to a $1.3 million misclassification collective action settlement with Uber, saying his claims that class counsel colluded with the ride-share giant to ram the deal through before anyone could object were baseless. A three-judge panel ruled that a lower court was right to approve the more than $730,000 settlement with over $430,000 in attorney fees without notifying the more than 5,200 drivers in North Carolina, who claimed Uber improperly classified them as “independent transportation providers” to stiff them on wages. Objector Phillip Haskett misunderstood the Fair Labor Standards Act case he opted...

