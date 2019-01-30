Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Tosses Uber Driver’s Challenge To $1.4M FLSA Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday tossed a driver's challenge to a $1.3 million misclassification collective action settlement with Uber, saying his claims that class counsel colluded with the ride-share giant to ram the deal through before anyone could object were baseless.

A three-judge panel ruled that a lower court was right to approve the more than $730,000 settlement with over $430,000 in attorney fees without notifying the more than 5,200 drivers in North Carolina, who claimed Uber improperly classified them as “independent transportation providers” to stiff them on wages.

Objector Phillip Haskett misunderstood the Fair Labor Standards Act case he opted...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

January 30, 2019

