USC Workers Seek OK For Massive Class In ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former University of Southern California workers who accuse the school of mismanaging their retirement savings urged a federal judge to certify a class of at least 40,000 members in a case USC unsuccessfully tried to have booted out of court and into individual arbitration. The employees on Monday urged a California federal judge to certify their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit as a class action, the same day the school said that the suit should be dismissed altogether. The plaintiffs argued that courts have granted class certification in similar suits involving university retirement plans. They also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS