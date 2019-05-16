Concert Promoter Fights German DJ's $12.6M Injury Award

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Dutch concert promoter urged a California federal court on Monday not to enforce a $12.6 million arbitral award issued to a German DJ who fell through a hole in the stage during a 2016 festival in the Netherlands, saying the performer never signed the underlying contract. Matthias Paul —better known by his stage name Paul van Dyk — had asked the court earlier this year to enforce the award, saying Alda Events BV had refused to pay any of it and had even prevented its insurer from paying part of it. But in a brief filed with the court Monday,...

