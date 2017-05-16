Snapchat Investors Slam Bids To Block Cert. In IPO Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Investors alleging Snapchat parent Snap Inc. misrepresented user growth and engagement in documents related to its initial public offering told a California federal judge Monday that letting state-court plaintiffs intervene and split claims from the federal case would undermine the very reasons class actions exist. The lead plaintiffs in the federal proposed class action told the court that Joseph Iuso, Chenghsin D. Hsieh and Wei C. Hsieh should not be allowed to intervene in the federal case in order to oppose class certification based on their contention that the federal case does not properly protect investors’ claims under the Securities Act...

