Toll Operators Seek Quick Exit From Drivers' Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Orange County, California, toll operators told a federal judge they didn’t flout state privacy regulations to collect unpaid tolls and assess fines, defending their bid to dismantle a certified class action claiming they’ve misused drivers’ personal information. The Orange County Transportation Authority, the Transportation Corridor Agencies and cashless toll system operators filed a brief on Monday backing 3M Company’s request that U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford decide eight key questions concerning how the toll systems operate and how drivers’ information is shared with other entities, like the California Department of Motor Vehicles. They maintain that a definitive ruling from the...

