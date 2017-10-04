8th Circ. Says $1.6B In Robocall Damages Rightly Cut To $32M

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday refused to put marketing company ccAdvertising on the hook for more than $1.6 billion in statutory damages for making millions of illegal robocalls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that the lower court was right to reduce the "shockingly large" sum to $32.4 million. Ron and Dorit Golan appealed to the Eighth Circuit after a Missouri federal judge in September 2017 elected to award $32.4 million rather than $1.6 billion in damages after concluding FreeEats.com and AIC Communications LLC, which do business as ccAdvertising, illegally made 3.2 million recorded robocalls promoting the conservative-leaning independent...

