AR Capital, Execs Settle SEC Fraud Allegations For $60M

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm AR Capital LLC, its founder Nicholas S. Schorsch, and its former CFO Brian Block will shell out the equivalent of $60 million to settle securities and accounting fraud charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency announced Tuesday. The company, Schorsch and Block, skimmed millions of dollars by inflating the incentive fee in two mergers between real estate investment trusts they managed between late 2012 and early 2014, the SEC alleged. AR Capital will give up over $26.3 million in disgorgement and civil penalties, along with 2.9 million operating partnership units, which are real estate securities...

