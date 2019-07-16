Contractor Strikes $11M Deal In Whistleblower Electrical Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- ITT Cannon will pay the United States $11 million to resolve whistleblower claims that the government contractor supplied electrical connectors to the military that had not been properly tested, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. From September 2008 to March 21, 2017, ITT Cannon — a division of ITT Inc. that specializes in the manufacture of connectors, electrical cable assemblies, keypads and local area network, or LAN, components — did not conduct required periodic testing on six models of the electrical connectors it sold both directly to the government and through distributors and other government contractors that incorporated the pieces into technology...

