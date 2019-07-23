Venable Picks Up Real Estate Pro With Broad US Practice

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP’s real estate practice received a boost thanks to the arrival of a former Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP partner experienced in a wide array of transactional matters throughout the U.S. Paul C. Levin brings a new level of expertise to Venable's real estate practice as a veteran known for his work seeing high-profile, big-money deals through to completion, the firm said in a July 16 announcement. Much of Levin's practice involves navigating transactions for developers, but he is also skilled at counseling corporations, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions on various projects. While Levin worked out of the San...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS