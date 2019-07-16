Surgeon Tells Calif. Judge Women's Bodies Reject J&J Mesh

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A surgeon who specializes in removing pelvic mesh devices told a California judge Tuesday that women's bodies reject the devices leading to lifelong pain and other complications, during the first full day of testimony in the bench trial on state Attorney General Xavier Becerra's claims that Johnson & Johnson falsely marketed its mesh. During the second day of the trial before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon, the state called to the stand doctor Bruce Rosenzweig, a urogynecologist and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, to testify as an expert witness on J&J subsidiary Ethicon's mesh...

