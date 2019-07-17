Lawmakers Float Bipartisan Bill To Keep Huawei Blacklisted

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday that would codify President Donald Trump’s decision to bar Chinese telecom Huawei from selling equipment in the U.S., as some of the bill's backers said the president shouldn't be able to use the ban as a bargaining chip in trade talks with China. “After President Trump blacklisted Huawei, he quickly backtracked in order to get President Xi [Jinping] to return to trade talks," one of the bill's sponsors, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said in an email. "In doing so, he has set the very dangerous precedent of bargaining away our national security interests for trade...

