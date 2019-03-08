Insurer Asks 5th Circ. To Uphold Phillips 66's Coverage Denial

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An insurer for a Phillips 66 Co. contractor urged the Fifth Circuit Tuesday to affirm a federal judge's ruling that it doesn't have to fund the energy company's defense of two suits filed by workers who were injured in a 2017 natural gas pipeline explosion. In a brief filed with the appellate court, Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. said U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon correctly ruled in February that Phillips 66 is not entitled to coverage under a liability policy the insurer issued to Blanchard Contractors Inc. in accordance with a "master services agreement" for work on a pipeline segment near...

