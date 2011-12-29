No New Judge For IPhone Users In App Store Case

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday refused to reassign a proposed class action from consumers alleging Apple Inc. monopolizes the App Store market as the case returns from a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. A three-judge panel rejected a bid from the consumers to get the case assigned to a new judge after they contended that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had undermined their expectation of fair treatment. The one-page order denied the consumers' request without explanation and remanded the case to the Northern District of California. An attorney for the consumers, Mark C. Rifkin of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman...

