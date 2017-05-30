Class Set In Aruba Airline 'Exit Fee' Suit Despite Obstacles

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida man won class certification Tuesday in his lawsuit accusing Dutch Caribbean airline Insel Air of charging passengers illegal, mandatory exit fees before boarding flights from Miami International Airport, although a federal judge noted the bankrupt airline's lack of participation in the case presents obstacles. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams' one-page order said that Insel Air Aruba NV did not file any objections to the report from U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres recommending class certification and time had expired to do so. The certified class covers anyone whom Insel Air Aruba charged a fee to board its aircraft...

