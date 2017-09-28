Law Firm Honcho Can't Undo FTC's $1.8M Win, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to disturb the Federal Trade Commission's quick win against a top official with Advantis Law PC and Brookstone Law PC, who was ordered pay nearly $1.8 million over allegations he helped orchestrate a scam that stole millions from distressed homeowners. The agency provided sufficient evidence to establish that Charles T. Marshall should be held individually liable in relation to claims that organizations he held a position of authority in violated the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Mortgage Assistance Relief Services Rule by promising consumers they would see relief for distressed mortgages if they provided advance...

