Jury Convicts Doctor, Nurse For $7.8M Health Care Fraud

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal jury convicted a doctor and nurse on numerous charges stemming from health care fraud valued at $7.8 million and their operation of a Birmingham clinic that served as a pill mill, federal prosecutors announced this week. Dr. Patrick Emeka Ifediba and his sister, Ngozi Justina Ozuligbo, a licensed practical nurse, were found guilty on all counts on July 16 following a four-week trial. Ifediba was convicted on 35 counts involving unlawful drug distribution, health care fraud, and money laundering, while Ozuligbo was convicted of 12 counts involving health care fraud and money laundering, prosecutors said. "This jury verdict...

