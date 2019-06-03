3 Fed. Departments Back Qualcomm Against FTC At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Departments of Justice, Defense and Energy filed briefs Tuesday backing Qualcomm and petitioning the Ninth Circuit to stay a Federal Trade Commission district court antitrust win that threatens to upend the chipmaker's core business model while it works on its appeal. The DOJ filed an amicus brief, arguing that Qualcomm is likely to win on the merits, while the DOD and DOE filed declarations backing the stay bid and waxing about how important the chipmaker is to the success of their agencies. "Immediate implementation of the remedy could put our nation's security at risk, potentially undermining U.S. leadership in...

