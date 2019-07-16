Fracking Co. Wins $5.3M In Insurance Row Over Busted Gear

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas county court awarded a hydraulic fracturing company $5.3 million following a jury win against its insurance company in a breach of contract and bad faith suit over damaged oil and gas equipment, according to the plaintiff's attorneys. In March, after a six-day trial, a Tarrant County jury found that Great American Insurance Co. of New York breached its insurance policy with Compass Well Services LLC, knowingly engaged in unfair settlement practices, failed to conduct a reasonable investigation, failed to affirm or deny coverage within a reasonable time, and failed to promptly pay the claim in accordance with the Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS