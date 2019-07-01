TC Energy Wants In On New Keystone XL Pipeline Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- TC Energy asked a Montana federal court on Tuesday to allow it to intervene in a suit brought by environmental activists challenging permits issued allowing the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying it has significant economic interests hinging on the court's ruling. TC Energy Corp., which changed its name from TransCanada in May, and affiliate TransCanada Keystone Pipeline LP asked the court to allow them to intervene in the dispute, which challenges a permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the U.S.-Canada border. TransCanada noted in the filing that the court has already allowed them to intervene in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS