Prosecutors Satisfy Judge That SEC Wasn't A Stalking Horse

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ended an inquiry into whether or not prosecutors had used the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to secretly gather criminal evidence against hedge fund co-founder Jason Rhodes, saying on Tuesday that records he made prosecutors hand over don't support the allegations. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman scrutinized coordination between the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office and the SEC at the behest of Rhodes, who is charged with a $19 million fraud on investors in his Sentinel Growth Fund Management LLC. Rhodes had called for a hearing into whether or not the SEC's civil investigation — which he...

