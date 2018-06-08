US Bank Escapes Most Of Trust Insurer's Settlement Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday threw out most of a lawsuit over U.S. Bank National Association's handling of proceedings as trustee for mortgage-backed securities that were allegedly backed by bad Countrywide loans, but said the bank could not escape every claim. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield dismissed four claims brought by Ambac Assurance Corp. — the insurer for certain investors in the Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust — but said U.S. Bank could not escape an allegation that the bank incorrectly accounted for certain funds received from defaulted mortgage loans. The lawsuit by Ambac accuses U.S. Bank of settling $374...

