Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Bank Escapes Most Of Trust Insurer's Settlement Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday threw out most of a lawsuit over U.S. Bank National Association's handling of proceedings as trustee for mortgage-backed securities that were allegedly backed by bad Countrywide loans, but said the bank could not escape every claim.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield dismissed four claims brought by Ambac Assurance Corp. — the insurer for certain investors in the Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust — but said U.S. Bank could not escape an allegation that the bank incorrectly accounted for certain funds received from defaulted mortgage loans.

The lawsuit by Ambac accuses U.S. Bank of settling $374...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 8, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®