Acacia Units Will Pause Mining Arbitration Against Tanzania

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Gold miner Acacia Mining PLC said Wednesday that two of its subsidiaries are asking to pause their international arbitration proceedings against the Tanzanian government over mineral development agreements to allow its majority shareholder to finish negotiating a settlement. Subsidiaries Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Ltd. and Pangea Minerals Ltd. expect that their request will lead to a postponement of the arbitration hearing — assuming the Tanzanian government agrees to the move. That would give majority shareholder Barrick Gold Corp. time to finish its settlement discussions with the East African country, Acacia said. "Acacia will continue to support those discussions and remains ready and...

