NY, Conn., NJ & NY Village Sue Over SALT Charity Regs

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and a New York village filed suits in federal court on Wednesday challenging the validity of Internal Revenue Service regulations that disallow federal charitable deductions for contributions to charitable reserve funds. Three states and a village sued the IRS in a New York federal court on Wednesday. Above is the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in New York. (AP) Two lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York challenge the IRS and its commissioner, Chuck Rettig, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury and its secretary, Steven Mnuchin, regarding the regulations. The...

